Lewis Ginter to offer free admission on Labor Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens will offer free admissions to visitors on Labor Day.

On Sept. 5, the Garden will host Genworth’s Free Community Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In a news release, Lewis Ginter said that M&T Bank Butterflies LIVE! is included in this free admission.

