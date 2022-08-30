Healthcare Pros
Lewis Ginter to offer free admission on Labor Day

Genworth Free Community day will take place at the Garden on Sept. 5.
Genworth Free Community day will take place at the Garden on Sept. 5.(Caroline Martin | Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens will offer free admissions to visitors on Labor Day.

On Sept. 5, the Garden will host Genworth’s Free Community Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In a news release, Lewis Ginter said that M&T Bank Butterflies LIVE! is included in this free admission.

To learn more about this community day, click here.

