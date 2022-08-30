Kiara Thompson named region 1 Virginia Teacher of the Year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A Richmond Public Schools science teacher received a special surprise of being recognized among the best educators in the state.

Kiara Thompson of Thomas C. Boushall Middle School was named Virginia Teacher of the Year for Region 1.

The honor was certainly a surprise for Thompson. She showed up at an event at Boushall Middle School on Tuesday, thinking she would be giving a speech about the start of the school year. Instead, Thompson was named the Region 1 Virginia Teacher of the Year.

She was named RPS Teacher of the Year in May. What’s shocking to most is that she didn’t start her career as a teacher. She spent several years in healthcare before switching paths to education.

Thompson refers to teaching as her calling.

“The reason that I did become a teacher and what I love most about teaching is the impact that I’m able to make on my students,” Thompson explained. “I tell my students every year if you were ever in my class, you [are] always going to be in my class. Because just when you leave my classroom, the relationship doesn’t stop.”

Thompson is now using her gift of teaching to give back to students in Richmond, where she grew up.

Superintendent Jason Kamras said the award is a testament to the diligence and commitment of teachers at RPS. Saying RPS educators spend every day trying to impact students’ lives positively.

“I’ve often said great teaching is magic, but it’s not magical. It takes years of hard work, dedication, creativity and heart, and I am so proud that we have some of the best educators in America right here in Richmond Public Schools,” Kamras said.

Thompson will compete with seven other regional winners for the honor of the 2023 statewide Teacher of the Year. That announcement will be made later this year.

