I-81 North in Augusta County to remain closed for several hours after crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As of 11 a.m., VDOT reports I-81 North in Augusta County in the area of mile marker 211 will remain closed for several hours. It could impact the Tuesday evening commute.

Just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning, state police said a tractor-trailer hauling hazardous materials ran off the interstate and overturned in the median.

The driver was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

According to VDOT, the truck’s cargo included a flammable powder that must be removed before I-81 North can reopen.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and county fire department are on the scene to manage and mitigate the containment and clean-up of the incident.

‼️ Northbound #I81 in @AugustaCountyVA will be closed through at least late afternoon due to a tractor trailer crash & hazmat cleanup. Continue to use alternate routes.



➡️ Detour + alternate route info: https://t.co/NATHlWcFnp pic.twitter.com/zcdjs8QwK5 — VDOT (@VaDOT) August 30, 2022

Drivers are being detoured from northbound I-81 at exit 200 (Fairfield) in Rockbridge County. Drivers will follow Route 710 (Sterrett Road) east and then Route 11 north into Augusta County for about 13 miles, and rejoin I-81 northbound at exit 213.

Northbound I-81 motorists may also consider this alternate route: Exit 150B in Botetourt County to Route 220 Alternate, then Route 460 east, Route 29 north and I-64 west to return to I-81.

The Virginia Department of Transportation warns of major delays in southern Augusta County and northern Rockbridge County on northbound I-81 and Route 11.

Avoid the area if possible.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information, dial 511 or go to http://www.511Virginia.org.

The crash remains under investigation.

