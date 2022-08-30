Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

I-81 North in Augusta County to remain closed for several hours after crash

Officials stated both northbound lanes will remain closed until hazmat clean up is finished.
As of 11 a.m., VDOT reports I-81 North in Augusta County in the area of mile marker 211 will...
As of 11 a.m., VDOT reports I-81 North in Augusta County in the area of mile marker 211 will remain closed for several hours. It could impact the Tuesday evening commute.(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As of 11 a.m., VDOT reports I-81 North in Augusta County in the area of mile marker 211 will remain closed for several hours. It could impact the Tuesday evening commute.

Just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning, state police said a tractor-trailer hauling hazardous materials ran off the interstate and overturned in the median.

The driver was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

According to VDOT, the truck’s cargo included a flammable powder that must be removed before I-81 North can reopen.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and county fire department are on the scene to manage and mitigate the containment and clean-up of the incident.

Drivers are being detoured from northbound I-81 at exit 200 (Fairfield) in Rockbridge County. Drivers will follow Route 710 (Sterrett Road) east and then Route 11 north into Augusta County for about 13 miles, and rejoin I-81 northbound at exit 213.

Northbound I-81 motorists may also consider this alternate route: Exit 150B in Botetourt County to Route 220 Alternate, then Route 460 east, Route 29 north and I-64 west to return to I-81.

The Virginia Department of Transportation warns of major delays in southern Augusta County and northern Rockbridge County on northbound I-81 and Route 11.

Avoid the area if possible.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information, dial 511 or go to http://www.511Virginia.org.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
Hazmat crews were called to a crash involving the possible leak of pesticides in Chesterfield...
Hazmat called to crash with pesticide leak in Chesterfield
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
A man is currently in the hospital after getting shot in Chesterfield Monday evening.
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield shooting

Latest News

Charges have been dropped against five former members of the Delta Chi Fraternity in connection...
News to Know for Aug. 30: Man shot multiple times; Police Chief apologizes; Transgender bathroom policy
Lane Stadium
Virginia Tech working to enhance student experience at football games
Virginia State Police said a motorcyclist was killed in a wrong-way crash in Richmond over the...
Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash in Richmond
Dunkin'
Dunkin’ offering free medium coffee to teachers on Sept. 1
Virginia in 2022 conformed part of its tax code to a provision of the American Rescue Plan Act...
Virginia won’t tax forgiven student loans, despite news reports