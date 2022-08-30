Healthcare Pros
Henrico County slowing down limits for one hundred roads

The goal is to get drivers to slow down and keep everyone safe
By Macy Moors
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County leaders are asking drivers to pump the brakes on the roads.

The county is reducing speeding limits for over one hundred roads within the next year to help keep everyone safe.

“Be aware. You’ll see maybe some of the orange flags, some signs that say new regulations when they come in, we’ll have ‘Your Speed’ signs to remind people that they’re driving a little too fast,” Henrico County Public Works Director Terrell Hughes said.

Hughes says the pandemic significantly affected the decision to cut speed limits.

“You had the stay-at-home order, which you would expect less people on the road, safer roads, but that didn’t actually happen,” Hughes said.

Instead, fatal accidents involving pedestrians and bicyclists shot up from seven in 2020 to 12 in 2021. So far, in 2022, five pedestrians and cyclists total have been killed in crashes involving vehicles.

“There’s a lot more people walking. More traffic on the road,” Hughes said.

South Laburnum Avenue, Osbourne Turnpike and Dumbarton Road are just a few streets with speed limits cut by five to ten miles per hour.

“Speeding did directly correlate, but I think there are a lot of other factors too like cell phone usage, distracted driving, impaired driving,” Hughes said.

Hughes says they’ve already reduced speed limits for nearly 36 roads and are working on completing about 70 more.

They’re also working on projects besides reducing speed limits, like creating transit amenities, striping bike lanes and building more sidewalks.

