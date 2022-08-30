Hanover School board passes transgender bathroom policy.

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -In a 5-2 vote, the Hanover County School Board passed the transgender bathroom and locker room policy for students Tuesday evening.

The new policy states, “If a student who identifies as transgender requests access to restrooms, locker rooms or changing facilities that align with their gender identity but not their sex, the following process will be utilized to evaluate each request on a case-by-case basis.”

In addition, a student, along with their parent or legal guardian, must submit to school administration a written request to the principal of the school where the student attends.

The proposal outlines the information as the following:

A statement from the student that, among other things, specifies their gender identity and how they have consistently, persistently and insistently expressed that identity

Signed statements from the student’s personal physician, therapist or licensed counselor verifying that the student has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and/or that the student consistently and authentically expresses a binary gender identity

Statements from the student’s parent or guardian;

Student disciplinary or criminal records

Information related to the privacy and safety of other students

Any other relevant information, including documents from other interested parties.

Once this information is collected, the school’s principal will provide a written summary of this request and the supporting documents. This would all be considered by the school board, who would have “final authority to approve or decline the request.”

For access to locker rooms and changing facilities, students and their families would follow the same process used to consider requests for restrooms. The proposal outlines additional items the school board must consider.

