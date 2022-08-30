Former Chesterfield student now teaching at his elementary school

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Welton Williams III is a former Chesterfield County student who’s now giving back to the school district that helped to shape him.

Welton is a first-year teacher at Bensley Elementary School and is already making an impact on the students.

“I can’t think of a better profession for Welton,” said Mrs. Ballentine, Welton’s 5th-grade teacher.

Mrs. Ballentine is now teaching at Crenshaw Elementary School, but her family’s connection to Welton runs deep. Her mom, Ms. Brenda Watson, was also a teacher.

“She taught in Richmond at Broad Rock Elementary in Richmond and the last few years at Bensley Elementary in Chesterfield County,” Mrs. Ballentine said.

She, too, had fond memories of Welton when he was in 2nd grade. Mrs. Ballentine’s husband is an SRO at Meadowbrook High School, which Bensley feeds into, and remembers Welton.

Welton is already shaping the minds of his students.

“I try to teach them just respect...manners, can’t talk to people in any kind of way. I say, yes, please, no, thank you,” Welton said.

He’s already making sacrifices for his students to succeed, buying supplies with his own money.

“Mainly most of the markers, crowns, color pencils, glue sticks, scissors, paper, stuff like that,” Welton said.

Mrs. Ballentine nominated Welton for the NBC 12 Acts of Kindness to make sure his school year got off to the right start. She couldn’t leave her classroom to surprise him, so NBC12′s Anthony Antoine stepped in.

“I was very honored that people wanted to recognize me,” Welton said.

Mrs. Ballentine says he’s got the intangibles that can’t be taught.

“It’s just; it’s the kind, gentle, empathetic spirit that will make him succeed in this,” Mrs. Ballentine said.

