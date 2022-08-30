Dunkin’ offering free medium coffee to teachers on Sept. 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As teachers return to the classroom for a new school year, Dunkin’ is brewing up a way to say “thank you” for all teachers do for students.

On Sept. 1, all Virginia educators can get a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ locations.

“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” said Gregg Nigro, a local Virginia Dunkin’ franchisee. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

The return to the classroom also means that Dunkin’s fall coffee flavors return. Teachers will have the chance to enjoy Dunkin’s pumpkin flavor swirl available in its hot or iced coffee.

No purchase is necessary, and there is a limit of one per guest. The promotion excludes cold brew and nitro cold brew.

