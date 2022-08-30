Duke’s Mayonnaise unveils new mascot named Tubby

(WWBT) - Duke’s Mayonnaise has unveiled its first mascot in its 105-year history.

The mascot named “Tubby” has “shifty eyes and shaggy brows,” and his physical appearance left Duke’s fans wondering what was happening when he took control of the company’s brand channels last week.

“Tubby, the mascot, is one more way Duke’s continues to shake up the condiment category and connect with its customers,” said Rebecca Lupesco, Duke’s Brand Manager of Mayohem. “We’re the rebels in an all too traditional category, and we’ve given ourselves permission to have some fun with this character who is passionate, curious, and a little unhinged.”

The company said Tubby has already been busy engaging with fans, media personalities, celebrities and other brands on social media.

“Tubby is bold and not afraid to express himself,” said Lupesco in a release. “He’s actually quite charming -- I can’t wait to see what he does next. One thing is for sure -- fans can expect to see Tubby at the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte on September 3rd.”

