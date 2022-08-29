Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Virginia Beach restricts cell phone use during school

Teachers will also not be permitted to allow students to use cell phones “to fill instructional...
Teachers will also not be permitted to allow students to use cell phones “to fill instructional time or to occupy students in lieu of providing instructional activities or as a reward.”(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Virginia Beach’s school system has become one of the latest to adopt policies and regulations that restrict cell phone usage during school hours.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that under the regulations, students must keep their cell phones off and put away in a personal bag or in a teacher-designated area “during instructional time or in instructional settings.”

This includes if a student leaves the classroom and in auditoriums, gyms, locker rooms and more.

Teachers will also not be permitted to allow students to use cell phones “to fill instructional time or to occupy students in lieu of providing instructional activities or as a reward.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
State police are looking into reports that the Honda and Jaguar were racing with two other cars...
Teen, man dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-64
Chesterfield County Police are currently investigating a shooting at a church while police were...
Chesterfield Police investigate after shots fired at church after funeral service
At this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Fire tears through roof of Richmond home
Interstate 81, shown here from the northbound side in Montgomery County, just north of Exit...
California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia
It’s Richmond, Petersburg, and Henrico’s turn to head back to school Monday!
News to Know for Aug. 29: First day of school; NFL player shot; VUU job fair
The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.37 per gallon Monday
Richmond gas prices drop 6.5 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Chesterfield man arrested after barricade situation in Fredericksburg