VCU Police ask for public’s help identifying man responsible for injuring student in assault

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify one person suspected of an aggravated assault that resulted in a VCU student getting seriously injured near Switch Pop-Up Bar.

On Aug. 19 at 1:01 a.m., officers responded to the 00 block of West Broad Street on a reported assault.

The victim, a male student at VCU, said that a man heckled a group of people as he walked past them. After the victim told the man to leave a friend alone, he said the man hit him in the face repeatedly, causing severe injuries and a temporary loss of consciousness.

Detectives with VCU Police have been working to identify the man and have video footage of him from a local business. They believe the footage shows the suspect before and after the assault.

At the time of the assault, officers say the man was wearing a red baseball-style hat, a black jacket or sweatshirt, a white shirt, light-colored pants and red or orange shoes.

Police posted a full video of the footage on their Youtube, the way the events unfolded, according to police, is as follows:

At 12:54 a.m., the man walks away from Switch Pop-up Bar towards North Foushee Street.

Although the footage does not show the assault, police think it occurred out of view of the camera. The man returned to the bar at approximately 12:56 a.m.

He appears to yell at other patrols outside the bar and remains outside, talking to people at the entryway for the remainder of the video clip.

Anyone who visited Switch Pop-Up Bar after midnight on Aug. 19 and may know the man’s identity is asked to contact VCU Police. Anonymous tips from students and other community members are accepted.

