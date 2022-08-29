VCU Police ask for public’s help identifying man responsible for injuring student in assault

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify one person suspected of an aggravated assault that resulted in a VCU student getting seriously injured near Switch Pop-Up Bar.

On Aug. 19 at 1:01 a.m., officers responded to the 00 block of West Broad Street on a reported assault.

The victim, a male student at VCU, said that a man heckled a group of people as he walked past them. After the victim told the man to leave a friend alone, he said the man hit him in the face repeatedly, causing severe injuries and a temporary loss of consciousness.

Detectives with VCU Police have been working to identify the man and have video footage of him from a local business. They believe the footage shows the suspect before and after the assault.

At the time of the assault, officers say the man was wearing a red baseball-style hat, a black jacket or sweatshirt, a white shirt, light-colored pants and red or orange shoes.

Police posted a full video of the footage on their Youtube, the way the events unfolded, according to police, is as follows:

  • At 12:54 a.m., the man walks away from Switch Pop-up Bar towards North Foushee Street.
  • Although the footage does not show the assault, police think it occurred out of view of the camera. The man returned to the bar at approximately 12:56 a.m.
  • He appears to yell at other patrols outside the bar and remains outside, talking to people at the entryway for the remainder of the video clip.

Anyone who visited Switch Pop-Up Bar after midnight on Aug. 19 and may know the man’s identity is asked to contact VCU Police. Anonymous tips from students and other community members are accepted.

