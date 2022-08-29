Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with information about monkeypox throughout the commonwealth.

The data includes cases by region as well as a breakdown of cases by age, race/ethnicity, and by gender.

As of Aug. 29, 2022, VDH is reporting 312 cases of monkeypox, with 31 of those in the Central Region (which includes the Richmond area). There are 11 hospitalizations reported and 0 deaths.

According to VDH:

Monkeypox is a rare contagious rash illness caused by the monkeypox virus. The virus is in the same family of viruses as the virus that causes smallpox. Monkeypox causes milder illness than smallpox, but some symptoms can be severe. The monkeypox virus can spread from animals to people and from person to person.

Virginia is receiving monkeypox vaccines:

  • Click/tap here for information about vaccines in the Richmond Henrico Health Districts.
  • Click/tap here for information about vaccines in the Chickahominy Health District.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
State police are looking into reports that the Honda and Jaguar were racing with two other cars...
Teen, man dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-64
Chesterfield County Police are currently investigating a shooting at a church while police were...
Chesterfield Police investigate after shots fired at church after funeral service
At this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Fire tears through roof of Richmond home
Interstate 81, shown here from the northbound side in Montgomery County, just north of Exit...
California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia

Latest News

Young children (FILE)
CDC releases new COVID-19 numbers among young Virginians
(STOCK)
CDC releases new COVID-19 numbers among young Virginians
With the co-response team, Richmond behavioral specialists will join the Richmond Police...
Marcus Alert: Richmond launches co-response team to address mental health emergencies
Youngkin speaks about monkeypox vaccine access
VDH expands eligibility for Monkeypox vaccination