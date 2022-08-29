Healthcare Pros
Richmond Police Chief apologizes for confusion, anxiety over alleged mass shooting plot target

City Council set to speak with chief next week during private meeting
Now the city’s police chief is apologizing, through a statement, for any confusion or anxiety...
By Henry Graff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There is more fallout from an alleged mass shooting planned for the Fourth of July in Richmond. Now, the city’s police chief is apologizing, through a statement, for any confusion or anxiety caused by his naming Dogwood Dell as the location.

“We try to help hold the public trust and the public interest, and we just want to have a conversation. I just went to have a conversation with the chief just to see how things happened and how things will happen in the future,” said Mike Jones, Richmond City Council.

Over the weekend, a FOIA request from the Richmond Times-Dispatch revealed Smith was informed in writing before his July 6 news conference that the location of any potential incident was “unknown.” A police official emailed those records to Smith and an assistant seven minutes before Smith’s news conference

“But the chief either didn’t have the time to read the information the department had given him, or he deliberately misled us. Neither explanation is acceptable for a police chief,” said Steven Benjamin, NBC12 Legal Analyst.

Benjamin is concerned a lack of accountability will end up straining relations even more between police and the community.

“You’ve got a chief who is reckless with the facts and clueless about why they matter and is apparently too arrogant to admit that he heard wrong and to give an apology,” said Benjamin.

Following the July press conference, questions emerged about why event organizers and police working the event weren’t told about the threat. And there still are questions about why the suspects charged in the case don’t face more serious charges.

During an interview earlier this month, the chief blamed the confusion on internal communication issues. Now city councilors look toward questioning the chief about the decisions made during a behind-closed-doors meeting. That special meeting has been called for Sept. 6.

“Would we have wanted information to flow out differently? Yeah. If that’s what he’s leaning on that based upon his professional experience, his years in law enforcement that that is the place that he thought was the intended target, that’s fine,” said Jones.

The chief also said he’s currently planning a series of community conversations for the week of Sept 12 and that he stands ready to answer questions and rebuild confidence.

Smith released the following statement to NBC12:

“My intent was not to cause alarm but to merely inform the community that a threat had been neutralized and that see something, say something works.

“Striking fear and causing alarm was the furthest thing from my mind when I stood before our residents on July 6th.  Quite the contrary, my goal was to create transparency and inform the public.  For any confusion or anxiety that my stating Dogwood Dell was the most likely target, I am deeply sorry.

“Our police department puts the safety of our residents and visitors first.  We remain on high alert like any other city in the United States.

“We are currently planning a series of community conversations for the week of September 12th.  I stand ready to answer questions and to rebuild confidence.”

