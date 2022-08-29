Planning for big-ticket purchases can save big bucks
Combine sales calendar and tracking apps for best price
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
If you have a big-ticket purchase pending, the experts at the financial website NerdWallet said there are a few things you can do to make it more affordable.
First, shop the biggest sale weekends of the year:
- Memorial Day, July Fourth and Labor Day Weekend are the best times for deals on appliances, furniture, and mattresses.
- Televisions typically see their lowest prices in late January and early February.
Use tools to track prices:
- Amazon Assistant lets you know if Amazon offers a lower price when you’re shopping elsewhere.
- Honey browser extension pulls coupons from across the web.
- Coupon Cabin alerts you to cash back.
Know when your state has a sales tax holiday:
- Tax free categories and length of sales vary so check your state government’s website for details
Slowly build up an emergency fund:
- Helps with an unexpected purchase of an expensive item.
- To start, try to put aside $25 a paycheck.
NerdWallet also has a guide for the best sales items by month.
