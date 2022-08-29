Healthcare Pros
News to Know for Aug. 29: First day of school; NFL player shot; VUU job fair

It's Richmond, Petersburg, and Henrico's turn to head back to school Monday!
It’s Richmond, Petersburg, and Henrico’s turn to head back to school Monday!(WAFB)
By Joi Bass
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of students in Central Virginia are heading back to the classroom! Take a look at our top headlines as you get the kiddos ready this Monday:

Class Is In Session!

It’s Richmond, Petersburg, and Henrico’s turn to head back to school today.

Show off your back-to-school photos

In Henrico, parents can track their kid’s bus to and from school through the bus tracker phone app. Parents can also receive notifications for delays, and pick-up and drop-off times.

However, the division says it’s still down about 170 teachers.

Back-to-school guide: Everything to know to start the year off right

Meanwhile, in Richmond, one of the big items families will need to know is masks are still required inside the classroom unless parents have emailed the school division to opt out. Masks will be optional outside.

RPS is continuing to work on its game plan to fill more than 100 teacher positions. During a school board meeting on Aug. 15, it was reported there were 144 vacancies.

Finally in Petersburg, the division will do a staggered start - so students who are making the biggest changes this school year will be the first to head back. That includes kindergartners, and 6th and 9th graders. Everyone else will join them tomorrow.

Families who do not want their children to wear a mask will have to fill out a form and take it back to their school’s office.

Commanders Running Back Shot During Attempted Carjacking

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs during practice at the team's...
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Ashburn, Va.(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

23-year-old Brian Robinson Jr. was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery on Sunday night

Police say two juveniles tried to take his vehicle on H Street in Northeast Washington. That led to a fight, and then gunfire.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera shared in an update that Robinson Jr. is in good spirits and appreciates all the support.

Chesterfield man arrested after barricade situation in Fredericksburg

Roy Curtis White had warrants from both Chesterfield and Hanover.

Fredericksburg police say they got a tip that he was at a home on Preserve Lane. When officers tried to speak with him, they say White went inside the home and refused to come out for hours.

Ultimately, he surrendered to the police peacefully.

Police say more charges are pending.

Help Wanted!

(NBC12)

Virginia Union University is looking to fill more than 70 positions - including IT support, Director of Residence Life and Housing, plus administrative assistants.

This is open to students and staff at VUU and the community.

You can stop by the Claude G. Perkins Living and Learning Center between 10 a.m. and noon.

Nasa Prepares to Launch Artemis 1

The mission will test the new space launch system rocket, Orion spacecraft and other components...
The mission will test the new space launch system rocket, Orion spacecraft and other components designed to make deep space travel safer for humans.

The Kennedy Space Center is set to launch the biggest rocket ever this morning.

The Artemis SLS rocket will go around the moon and back to earth on a six-week flight test.

Although there’s no human crew aboard the mission, It’s the first step of the Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon and eventually land them on Mars.

Targeted lift-off is between 8:33 and 10:33 this morning.

How’s The First Day of School Forecast?

Looks like today will be a perfect first day of school for the kiddos.

There will be mostly to partly sunny skies with lows in the 70s, and highs in the low 90s.

