Monday Forecast: Hot and humid again, scattered storms late tomorrow

Big drop in Humidity just in time for September
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some scattered late-day storms tomorrow otherwise a quiet weather week ahead with a big drop in humidity Wednesday afternoon/Thursday.

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot with a few showers and storms in the 5-9pm window. Peak time in RVA is 7pm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

First Alert: Much lower humidity arrives Wednesday afternoon with fall-like humidity through the end of the week

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy and less humid. Low around 70 highs in upper 80s

Sunday: Partly sunny. A stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid and upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)0%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Humidity stays low. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. A stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid and upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. A stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid and upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday Forecast: Hot weekend with a stray shower or storm possible