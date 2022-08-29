Healthcare Pros
Maryland court rules DC-area sniper to be resentenced

In its 4-3 ruling, however, the Maryland Court of Appeals said it’s very unlikely Malvo would ever be released from custody because he is also serving separate life sentences for murders in Virginia.(Weekley, Colten | Virginia Department of Corrections)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland’s highest court has ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole.

In its 4-3 ruling, however, the Maryland Court of Appeals said it’s very unlikely Malvo would ever be released from custody because he is also serving separate life sentences for murders in Virginia.

Malvo, 37, is now confined at the Red Onion State Prison in Virginia. In 2006, Malvo pled guilty to six counts of first-degree murder in Maryland’s Montgomery County.

