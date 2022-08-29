Henrico students return to classes Monday

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - It was all hands on deck to get Henrico County students back into the classroom Monday.

School officials say they’re dealing with a few challenges, including staffing shortages, but remain optimistic heading into the new school year.

“It’s going to be a fantastic first day across Henrico County Public Schools. We’re very excited,” Vice Chair of Henrico Public School Board Kristi Kinsella said.

Backpacks and lunch boxes were in hand as hundreds of Greenwood Elementary students arrived for their first day of school on Monday.

The school even rolled out the red carpet, letting students strut the runway in style while also being greeted by cheerleaders, football players, and police officers.

Kinsella says the division is still facing 175 vacancies, but there’s good news.

“You can expect our classrooms to be fully staffed with qualified individuals in the classroom that are either permanent or full-time subs, or central office staff filling in for some of the vacancies we still have across the division,” Kinsella said.

These open positions also include bus drivers, which Kinsella says is another challenge the division is working to overcome.

Four hundred fifty drivers covered 1,600 routes Monday morning.

“We only had two routes that might be delayed this week and the second week of school, but I believe we’ll work those kinks out,” Kinsella said.

Kinsella says families now have access to a phone bus tracker app called Edulog Parent Portal.

Parents can track their kid’s buses through GPS and receive notifications of delays and schedules. It’s free and easy to download.

“Not everything will run as smoothly as we would like, so just be patient with us once again,” Kinsella said.

As for COVID restrictions, masks are not required for students, staff, or visitors but will be available if someone asks for one.

