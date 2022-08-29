Healthcare Pros
Hazmat called to crash with possible pesticide leak in Chesterfield

Hazmat crews were called to a crash involving the possible leak of pesticides in Chesterfield...
Hazmat crews were called to a crash involving the possible leak of pesticides in Chesterfield Monday afternoon.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Hazmat crews were called to a crash involving the possible leak of pesticides in Chesterfield Monday afternoon.

The crash happened in the area of South Arch Road between Redbridge Road and Castleburg Drive. The area will be closed for an extended period of time.

Officials said the crash involved a lawn care vehicle going into a creek.

Hazmat was on the scene and had the spill of possible pesticides under control.

One person was taken to the hospital.

