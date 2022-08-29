Hazmat called to crash with possible pesticide leak in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Hazmat crews were called to a crash involving the possible leak of pesticides in Chesterfield Monday afternoon.

The crash happened in the area of South Arch Road between Redbridge Road and Castleburg Drive. The area will be closed for an extended period of time.

Officials said the crash involved a lawn care vehicle going into a creek.

Hazmat was on the scene and had the spill of possible pesticides under control.

One person was taken to the hospital.

