Federal COVID-19 test program ends Friday, other options available for Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Time is running out to get a free at-home COVID-19 test from the federal government with the program to order one ending this week, luckily in Virginia are other options for those looking for free kits.

The testing program is ending for several reasons. There isn’t enough funding from Congress to support it, and officials want to save the tests they have left in case there’s an outbreak of COVID in the fall.

According to officials with the Richmond-Henrico Health District, Virginians can get tested for free through other means. One option includes picking up free tests at specific local libraries. Some insurance companies will reimburse you if you buy an at-home test. Anyone looking for a free test should talk with their insurance provider to see if they offer it.

The RHHD will continue to get a supply of tests to distribute to clinics and community partners.

“A lot of our community partners and a lot of our providers in the state are doing COVID testing that they wouldn’t even touch COVID testing, to begin with, so it’s great to have them on our side now doing those tests walk-ins primary care, urgent care all of those places will still have that available,” said Dylan Knight, the COVID Testing Coordinator for RHHD.

The government program ending may impact the COVID surge expected in the fall. Officials are already reporting a decline in people getting tested even if they do have symptoms.

“It’s probably going to be a tough fall and winter for a lot of folks. It’s probably going to be quite a lot of infections, but I’m hoping that even with this program from USPS being rescinded that there will still be plenty of access,” Knight explained.

Every home can order three rounds of tests from the government with free shipping until Friday. Shipping is also free.

