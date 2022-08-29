Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Emotional support alligator enjoys splash pad at park

Wally the alligator paid a visit to the city’s Love Park to cool himself in the fountains. (Source: CNN, Twitter/Halle Sivalingam)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) - Philadelphia residents had an unexpected wildlife encounter on Friday.

Wally the alligator paid a visit to the city’s Love Park to cool himself in the fountains.

Wally, who is 7, is a TikTok star and a licensed emotional support animal.

It is legal to own an alligator as a pet in Pennsylvania, but it’s against state law to release them into the wild.

Wally lives at his owner’s home in York, Pennsylvania, and his go-to treats are cheese puffs and raw chicken.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
State police are looking into reports that the Honda and Jaguar were racing with two other cars...
Teen, man dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-64
Chesterfield County Police are currently investigating a shooting at a church while police were...
Chesterfield Police investigate after shots fired at church after funeral service
At this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Fire tears through roof of Richmond home
Amber Groome was once a long-time customer of the Short Pump Wegman’s and says she simply...
Woman works to clear record after being acquitted of stealing from Wegman’s self-checkout

Latest News

Military members and veterans make a commitment to service, but many say they are being let...
Service Delayed: Military members and veterans lodge thousands of complaints over credit report mistakes
A video from Jan. 6, 2021 shows Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and his team.
Video shows Schumer and team running during Capitol riot (no sound)
Now the city’s police chief is apologizing, through a statement, for any confusion or anxiety...
Richmond Police Chief apologizes for confusion, anxiety over alleged mass shooting plot target
Officials in Pakistan say deaths from widespread flooding have topped 1,000 since mid-June.
Pakistan floods leave more than 1,000 dead, a half million survivors in camps
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind