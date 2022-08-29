Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Chesterfield man arrested after barricade situation in Fredericksburg

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man is behind bars tonight after a barricade situation in Fredericksburg.

Police got a tip that 44-year-old Roy Curtis White, who was wanted out of Chesterfield and Hanover County, was at a home on Preserve Lane.

Patrol officers went to the home, saw White outside, and attempted to speak with him. White avoided the officers and ran inside the house.

Police say a perimeter was set around the house while the Fredericksburg Police Department’s Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT), Special Equipment Tactical Team (SETT), Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Team, and a K-9 Unit responded to the incident.

Police say, after CNT made several attempts to communicate with White, the UAS Team utilized a drone to clear the house, a K-9 was deployed, and the SETT Team entered the residence.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., White voluntarily surrendered himself to the police.

Charges are pending from the Fredericksburg Police Department at this time.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are looking into reports that the Honda and Jaguar were racing with two other cars...
Teen, man dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-64
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Amber Groome was once a long-time customer of the Short Pump Wegman’s and says she simply...
Woman works to clear record after being acquitted of stealing from Wegman’s self-checkout
Chesterfield County Police are currently investigating a shooting at a church while police were...
Chesterfield Police investigate after shots fired at church after funeral service
Interstate 81, shown here from the northbound side in Montgomery County, just north of Exit...
California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia

Latest News

Water safety tips
Experts give water safety tips ahead of Labor Day weekend
Crews say the fire started in a utility room in the house.
One hospitalized in electrical fire in Richmond
Javi, who was diagnosed with cancer, has always been fascinated by the emergency responders and...
Make-A-Wish, Hanover Fire Dept. grant 7-year-old’s wish to be firefighter
At this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Fire tears through roof of Richmond home