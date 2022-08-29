Chesterfield man arrested after barricade situation in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man is behind bars tonight after a barricade situation in Fredericksburg.

Police got a tip that 44-year-old Roy Curtis White, who was wanted out of Chesterfield and Hanover County, was at a home on Preserve Lane.

Patrol officers went to the home, saw White outside, and attempted to speak with him. White avoided the officers and ran inside the house.

Police say a perimeter was set around the house while the Fredericksburg Police Department’s Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT), Special Equipment Tactical Team (SETT), Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Team, and a K-9 Unit responded to the incident.

Police say, after CNT made several attempts to communicate with White, the UAS Team utilized a drone to clear the house, a K-9 was deployed, and the SETT Team entered the residence.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., White voluntarily surrendered himself to the police.

Charges are pending from the Fredericksburg Police Department at this time.

