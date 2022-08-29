Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

7-year-old girl killed by 400-pound stone statue at hotel while on European vacation

People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later...
People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later at a Munich hospital.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A girl who was on vacation from Italy with her parents has died after a stone statue fell on her at a hotel in Munich, German police said Sunday.

The 7-year-old was hit by the roughly 440-pound statue in the courtyard of the hotel on Friday evening, police said. People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later at a Munich hospital.

It wasn’t clear why the statue toppled over. Police said an investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
State police are looking into reports that the Honda and Jaguar were racing with two other cars...
Teen, man dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-64
Chesterfield County Police are currently investigating a shooting at a church while police were...
Chesterfield Police investigate after shots fired at church after funeral service
At this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Fire tears through roof of Richmond home
Amber Groome was once a long-time customer of the Short Pump Wegman’s and says she simply...
Woman works to clear record after being acquitted of stealing from Wegman’s self-checkout

Latest News

Brayden Taylor, 19, of Stafford was arrested and charged after getting released from the...
19-year-old charged with DUI, other charges in multi-vehicle crash
FILE - President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address Thursday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
Biden to deliver prime-time speech on ‘battle’ for democracy
Hazmat crews were called to a crash involving the possible leak of pesticides in Chesterfield...
Hazmat called to crash with pesticide leak in Chesterfield
Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T....
‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon partners with Gray TV stations