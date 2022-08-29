19-year-old charged with DUI, other charges in multi-vehicle crash

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A suspected intoxicated driver faces a plethora of charges after causing an accident involving multiple vehicles in Stafford County.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, at 5:45 p.m., a Stafford County deputy responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kings Highway near Ferry Road.

According to a witness interviewed in the investigation, a green Ford Fusion was driving west on Kings Highway when the driver sped through a red light at Blue and Gray Parkway and hit a red GMC Sierra.

The Fusion then drove off from the accident and hit the rear of a white Honda Civic. The driver kept driving, hit a Dodge Durango, and attempted to navigate through the grass embankment. As the Fusion’s driver tried to go back onto the pavement, he lost traction and crashed into a power pole, leaving the vehicle disabled.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 19-year-old Brayden Taylor of Stafford. Taylor and another driver were taken to the hospital to treat injuries sustained in the crash.

After Taylor was released from the hospital, he was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving under the influence with victim injury, hit and run, expired tags and no insurance. Taylor is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 bond.

