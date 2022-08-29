Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

17-year-old National Guard soldier dies after collapsing during training, officials say

Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during...
Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during training. (1st Battalion 34th Regiment)(1LT Boyd, 1-34 INF REG.)
By Nevin Smith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard died in the hospital after a training session, according to officials.

WIS reports Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon was taken to a hospital in Fort Jackson after she collapsed during training on Aug. 20.

In a Facebook post, the 1st Battalion 34th Regiment said Cahoon died surrounded by her family.

Patrick R. Michaelis, an official with the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson, said they are providing comfort and assistance to anyone connected to Cahoon or the situation.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier,” he said.

The cause of her death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
State police are looking into reports that the Honda and Jaguar were racing with two other cars...
Teen, man dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-64
Chesterfield County Police are currently investigating a shooting at a church while police were...
Chesterfield Police investigate after shots fired at church after funeral service
At this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Fire tears through roof of Richmond home
Amber Groome was once a long-time customer of the Short Pump Wegman’s and says she simply...
Woman works to clear record after being acquitted of stealing from Wegman’s self-checkout

Latest News

Henrico students return to classes Monday
Henrico students return to classes Monday
Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T....
LIVE: ‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon partners with Gray TV stations
Richmond Police Chief apologizes for confusion, anxiety over alleged mass shooting plot target
Richmond Police Chief apologizes for confusion, anxiety over alleged mass shooting plot target
NBC12 is taking a look back at the five hurricanes that left the most significant mark on our...
Top 5 worst hurricanes that hit central Virginia
Graffiti on Richmond's Southside covering a mural
Richmond sees ‘significant uptick in graffiti’ since 2020, offers free cleaning