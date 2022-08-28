Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Sunday Forecast: Hot with minimal rain chances this week

By Megan Wise
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few showers and storms possible Tuesday otherwise a quiet weather week ahead

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny and humid. Stray storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot with a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny and less humid. Lows near 70, highs near 90.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and comfortable with a substantial drop in humidity. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid and upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are looking into reports that the Honda and Jaguar were racing with two other cars...
Teen, man dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-64
Amber Groome was once a long-time customer of the Short Pump Wegman’s and says she simply...
Woman works to clear record after being acquitted of stealing from Wegman’s self-checkout
Interstate 81, shown here from the northbound side in Montgomery County, just north of Exit...
California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia
Chesterfield County Police are currently investigating a shooting at a church while police were...
Chesterfield Police investigate after shots fired at church after funeral service
In a message addressed to parents Thursday, principal Charles Stevens apologized to families...
Principal admits ‘critical oversight’ in apology to families over hazing investigation into football team

Latest News

Forecast: Hot with low rain chances ahead
A stray shower or storm possible Saturday and Sunday, but most stay dry through the weekend
Saturday Forecast: Hot weekend with a stray shower or storm possible
Forecast: Isolated storms into the start of the weekend
Forecast: Seasonable summer pattern takes hold