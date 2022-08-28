Sunday Forecast: Hot with minimal rain chances this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few showers and storms possible Tuesday otherwise a quiet weather week ahead

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny and humid. Stray storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot with a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny and less humid. Lows near 70, highs near 90.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and comfortable with a substantial drop in humidity. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid and upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

