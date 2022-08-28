Healthcare Pros
Postal worker saves woman allegedly attacked by her boyfriend

By Dylan Fearon, Evan Sobol and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A postal worker went from mail carrier to potential life saver when she sprang into action to help a woman who was being beaten up.

Christine Cambizaca is a mail carrier in Torrington, Connecticut. She was doing her job Tuesday on Blinkoff Court when a woman ran up to her, WFSB reports.

“I knew something was wrong,” Cambizaca said. “She was very bruised. She was bleeding.”

The woman had been beaten in a park nearby. Then, she sprinted over to Blinkoff Court, saw Cambizaca in her mail truck and begged her for help.

“She wanted me to help, basically call 911,” the mail carrier said.

Cambizaca called 911 then let the woman in her mail truck and locked it. That was crucial because then, the man accused of beating the woman showed up.

Cambizaca says the man claimed to be the victim’s boyfriend and was carrying a knife.

“Her boyfriend was abusive to her, abusing her in that moment,” the mail carrier said.

Police arrived five minutes later. They handcuffed the man, identified as 20-year-old Jackson Morgan, and found a knife at the scene. The female victim was put in an ambulance.

“If she didn’t seek help, it could’ve been worse and who knows what would’ve happened,” Cambizaca said. “I felt I did the right thing because it could’ve been anyone’s sister, anyone’s daughter.”

Cambizaca’s boss is calling her a hero.

“The courage that she showed and the compassion for one of our citizens in Torrington, we’re super proud of her,” he said.

Morgan is now facing six charges, including assault, strangulation and threatening. He’s still in jail with his bail set at $5,000.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

