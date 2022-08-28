One hospitalized in electrical fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An electrical fire out of Richmond has sent one person to the hospital.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, around 1:35 p.m., the Richmond Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Akron Street for the report of an electrical fire. When they arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the house.

Crews could not put water on the central area of the fire due to the cause being electrical and had to wait for Dominion Energy to arrive.

Officials say one person was inside the home when the fire occurred. They were taken to the hospital. At this time, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The fire was marked under control by 2:23 p.m.

Officials say the fire started in a utility room in the house, and although crews know an electrical issue caused the fire, they have yet to pinpoint how it started.

