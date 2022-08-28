Make-A-Wish, Hanover Fire Dept. grant 7-year-old’s wish to be firefighter

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia and the Hanover Fire Department grant a local child’s wish to be a Hanover firefighter.

7-year-old Javi is diagnosed with cancer, and he has always been interested in emergency responders and vehicles near his home, which inspired his wish.

During Make-A-Wish Night with the Richmond Kickers at City Stadium, Javi was up to do the First Kick for the game. Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia CEO Sheri Lambert and Hanover Fire Department announced that his wish would be coming true right on the field!

Javi will be sworn in as a Hanover Firefighter in October and will get the chance to live a day in the life of a firefighter, including putting out a fire with a hose, racing the chief to put on full firefighting gear and making and eating lunch with the rescue squad.

Javi will officially be sworn in as a Hanover firefighter in October. (Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia)

