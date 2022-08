RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews put out a fire in the attic of a Richmond home on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to the 2200 block of Edwards Avenue for a house fire on Sunday, Aug. 28. Officials say it took teams about 20 minutes to put the blaze out.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

