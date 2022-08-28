Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

CDC releases new COVID-19 numbers among young Virginians

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New numbers from the CDC say the three out of every four kids in Virginia has already had COVID-19, even if their parents never knew it.

Seventy-six percent of children up between the ages of 6 months old and 7 years old display COVID-19 antibodies in their system.

“The study confirms that at a population level, many children have been exposed to COVID and they’ve had some degree of an infection, and that could be either asymptomatic or symptomatic,” said Lisa Thanjan with the Virginia Department of Health.

The survey does not show the total amount of antibodies found in the blood.

“It does not necessarily show if people have enough antibodies to protect them against a reinfection,” Thanjan said. “If an individual was to have a reinfection, having a previous infection does not necessarily guarantee that they won’t have severe outcomes.”

Virginia continues to see fluctuations in COVID-19 levels across all age groups, with more than half of the places in the commonwealth listed as medium or high exposure areas.

“The cases in Virginia right now are declining at a very slow pace, but we kind of started at an elevated level. Basically, that means that there are still a lot of people who are catching COVID,” Thanjan said.

the BA.5 subvariant remains the dominant variant of the coronavirus.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
State police are looking into reports that the Honda and Jaguar were racing with two other cars...
Teen, man dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-64
Chesterfield County Police are currently investigating a shooting at a church while police were...
Chesterfield Police investigate after shots fired at church after funeral service
At this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Fire tears through roof of Richmond home
Interstate 81, shown here from the northbound side in Montgomery County, just north of Exit...
California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia

Latest News

It’s Richmond, Petersburg, and Henrico’s turn to head back to school Monday!
News to Know for Aug. 29: First day of school; NFL player shot; VUU job fair
The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.37 per gallon Monday
Richmond gas prices drop 6.5 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Chesterfield man arrested after barricade situation in Fredericksburg
Man wanted in 2 counties arrested after barricade situation
Man wanted in 2 counties arrested after barricade situation
Thousands of kids in Central Va. head back to school
Thousands of kids in Central Va. head back to school