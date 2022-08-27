Healthcare Pros
Virginia’s Executive Mansion to reopen for public tours

The Executive Mansion in 1880, 67 years after it was first built.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Executive Mansion is reopening to the public for tours after being closed for over 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Sept. 2, the mansion will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue to open its doors every Friday for public tours.

“We are hugely humbled to call Virginia’s Historic Executive Mansion home, and we are thrilled to be able to share it with the 8.6 million Virginians we serve,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin.

Governor Glenn Youngkin and the First Lady will be at the mansion on reopening day to welcome visitors.

The two have worked closely with the mansion’s Citizen Advisory Council and staff to create a welcoming and healthy environment.

“We have prioritized works by Virginia’s artists, as well as varied and diverse Virginia-centric content, through dynamic art selections and artifacts serving as a living exhibit that will change over time as different parts of Virginia’s story become the focus,” said the First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin.

They have also curated an art exhibition with artwork from museums across the Commonwealth, honoring Virginia artists, Virginia’s geographical regions and the “Spirit of Virginia.”

“The art in the mansion demonstrates the Commonwealth’s past, present and future. It showcases the myriad of cultures influencing Virginia’s history – the good and the bad parts of it. We continue to view the mansion as one of the most revered historical spaces in the Commonwealth,” said Chairman of the Citizens Advisory Council for Interpreting and Furnishing the Mansion Betsy Beamer.

Contributing museums include the Library of Virginia, Virginia Museum of History and Culture, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and The Valentine in Richmond, as well as Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke, William King Museum of Art in Abingdo and Fralin Museum of Art in Charlottesville. More collections are coming online each month. The Executive Mansion also features works of independent Virginia artists.

The Executive Mansion is located at Capitol Square in Richmond. Reservations aren’t necessary to visit the mansion but check their website regularly.

