VIDEO: Residents say porch pirates disguised as Amazon drivers stole their credit card deliveries

Residents in the Phoenix area say porch pirates disguised as Amazon drivers stole their credit cards that were being delivered. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By David Caltabiano and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Residents in the Phoenix area say men dressed as Amazon drivers were seen stealing their new credit cards that were being delivered.

Arizona’s Family reports it has confirmed two such cases with strangely similar circumstances.

Two FedEx drivers dropped off new credit cards at two different residential homes. In both situations, the men appeared to be dressed as Amazon employees with a package in hand, but instead of dropping it off, they reportedly took the packaged credit cards.

“He came over, acted like he was delivering it but put our package from FedEx underneath his and walked away,” said Shelly Dinsmore.

The New River resident said she couldn’t believe what her Ring doorbell video was showing her and was even more surprised to find out the same thing happened to a woman in Phoenix.

Additionally, they both were receiving Capital One credit cards after their old ones were hit with fraud.

The women said the new cards were also already linked to their Amazon accounts.

“I don’t know if it was Amazon or our credit card, but it synced right away with our Amazon account,” Dinsmore said. “I don’t know if someone is in cahoots or something.”

Adam Coughran, a security consultant with more than 20 years of law enforcement experience, said he thinks thieves are trailing FedEx trucks, using someone on the inside at Capital One or Amazon to get personal information, or they are hacking email addresses to find out about those cards being delivered.

“They’re monitoring your email, so when you get the notice, your card is going to arrive. Well, now they know your card with the email and the parcel on its way,” Coughran said.

Dinsmore and the other woman in Phoenix said they have reported what happened to the police. They turned off the new cards before any charges got on them but hope the men get caught.

“We work hard for what we have; we don’t think it’s right for them to come to steal everything,” Dinsmore said.

An Amazon spokesperson said on Friday that the company is looking into the stolen packages and doing a review to find out if those in question are employed by Amazon or a third-party contractor.

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

