Teen, man dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-64

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A teenager and a man are dead, and multiple people were injured in a chain-reaction crash on I-64 west.

According to state police, the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the 196-mile marker in Henrico County when a Jaguar hit a Lexus. A Honda Civic then hit the Jaguar, which caused the Jaguar to crash into the Lexus again.

Police say the Jaguar drove off the interstate and overturned into the woods. The Jaguar’s driver, 45-year-old Rodney Fowler of Henrico, and the Honda’s driver, a 17-year-old from New Kent, died at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Lexus were taken to VCU medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police are investigating reports that the Jaguar and Honda were possibly racing with two other vehicles when the crash occurred. Anyone with information about this incident can call state police by reaching #77 or 804-609-5656 or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

