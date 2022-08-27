Healthcare Pros
Pocahontas Parkway gives $20k grant to Feed More’s Meals on Wheels progam

The grant given to Feed More is just one of the grants Pocahontas Parkway is giving to several...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Pocahontas Parkway is giving $20,000 in grant money to Feed More to support its Meals on Wheels program.

The Meals on Wheels program has delivered nutritious meals daily to elderly and homebound neighborhoods across central Virginia every day since 1967.

“The fight against hunger and food insecurity is an issue that affects far too many of our neighbors in Central Virginia and so many others around the world,” said Pocahontas Parkway Director of Operations Antonio Moreno. “This is a very important issue for all of us at Pocahontas Parkway and Globalvia, and we are proud to support a local organization that is directly supporting our most vulnerable neighbors. We look forward to developing our partnership with Feed More over the coming months.”

Feed More’s Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver meals along more than 100 routes, reaching as far north as Louisa, west as Goochland, east as New Kent County and south as Dinwiddie.

“We are truly humbled by Globalvia’s generosity and support of our mission,” said Aaron McClung, Chief Development Officer at Feed More. “This donation helps our Meals on Wheels program continue to serve senior and homebound neighbors in need, and help our clients remain independent while receiving the healthy meals they need to thrive.”

Along with meal delivery, volunteers often provide much-needed social interaction and safety checks to the populations they serve.

“Thanks to our caring volunteers, we delivered 309,770 meals to more than 1,700 recipients across our region in 2021,” said McClung. “That’s nearly 6,000 meals delivered to our homebound Richmond area neighbors each week.”

This grant is a part of the $60,000 the toll road is dedicating to several local nonprofit organizations for the road’s 20th anniversary. Other grant recipients will include a local driver’s safety program and a veterans services partner.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

