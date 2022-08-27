Motorcycle driver critically injured in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle Friday night.

Police said a 2001 Harley Davidson was traveling South on Old Stage Road around 10:15 P.M.

The motorcycle crossed the center-line and made contact with a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Harley Davidson was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on the condition of the driver of the other vehicle at this time.

Old Stage Road between W. Hundred Rd. and Osborne Rd. will remain closed as police investigate this crash.

Anyone with information should contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

