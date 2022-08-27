Missing Hanover woman found dead behind home

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has found a woman reported missing one week ago dead behind her home.

On Monday, Aug. 29, investigators followed up on a tip they received that 23-year-old Jasmine Destiny Hughes at a business in Montpelier. Employees confirmed this information with the police.

While searching Hugh’s property with K-9 units, they found a woman dead behind her home, who was later identified as Jasmine.

She was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 21. and reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The Sheriff’s Office says there were no signs of foul play. They are not seeking any suspects in this case.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.