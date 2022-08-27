Healthcare Pros
Hanover Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help to find missing woman

Jasmine Destiney Hughes, 23, was last seen Sunday, Aug. 21.
Jasmine Destiney Hughes, 23, was last seen Sunday, Aug. 21.(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

23-year-old Jasmine Destiny Hughes was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 21. She was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Hughes was last seen wearing a grey-colored hooded Nike sweatshirt with a green check mark. She is described as a 5′3″ white female with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Jasmine Hughes’ whereabouts can contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

