Hanover Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help to find missing woman

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

23-year-old Jasmine Destiny Hughes was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 21. She was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Hughes was last seen wearing a grey-colored hooded Nike sweatshirt with a green check mark. She is described as a 5′3″ white female with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Jasmine Hughes’ whereabouts can contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

