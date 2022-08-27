Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

‘Find of a lifetime’: 8-year-old discovers giant prehistoric shark tooth

An 8-year-old found a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation in South Carolina. (Source: WGAL, GRACELY FAMILY, CNN, Facebook/Palmetto Fossil Excursions)
By Anne Shannon
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGAL) - A young archaeologist made quite a find while vacationing with his family.

Riley Gracely, 8, recently unearthed a prehistoric shark tooth when the family stopped by an educational fossil-hunting expedition with Palmetto Fossil Excursions.

The 8-year-old and his family have collected hundreds of shark teeth during their annual trips.

And while the family has found some impressive artifacts in the past, Riley was on the lookout.

“When this year came along, he was thinking, ‘OK, it’s my turn, I got to get something this time,’” said Justin Gracely, Riley’s father.

And he did. Riley said he spotted a fossilized shark tooth stuck in a pile of dirt.

“As soon as I saw it, I was like, ‘I’m going to wait until everybody comes around,” Riley said.

The tooth measured nearly 5 inches, and the family believes the giant tooth is from a pretty large and ancient shark, likely dating back more than 22 million years.

“I think it predates the megalodon. It’s called an angustiden,” Justin Gracely said.

The tooth can be identified by the matching cups on each side and is likely worth around $2,000.

Palmetto Fossil Excursions congratulated Riley on its social media, calling it a “find of a lifetime.”

Riley said he’s not done yet in his fossil excursions, even after such a find.

‘I want to go back to find more big teeth so I can add them to my collection,” Riley said.

Copyright 2022 WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Groome was once a long-time customer of the Short Pump Wegman’s and says she simply...
Woman works to clear record after being acquitted of stealing from Wegman’s self-checkout
Interstate 81, shown here from the northbound side in Montgomery County, just north of Exit...
California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia
A spokesperson with the school says they are still unsure what the investigation will reveal...
Residents react to suspended Mechanicsville high football season
Earl Harris Burnette was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Mechanicsville man faces multiple child porn charges
In a message addressed to parents Thursday, principal Charles Stevens apologized to families...
Principal admits ‘critical oversight’ in apology to families over hazing investigation into football team

Latest News

The grant given to Feed More is just one of the grants Pocahontas Parkway is giving to several...
Pocahontas Parkway gives $20k grant to Feed More’s Meals on Wheels progam
The Executive Mansion in 1880, 67 years after it was first built.
Virginia’s Executive Mansion to reopen for public tours
FILE: Rapper Wiz Khalifa is pictured performing in this photo from Aug. 3, 2014. A concert of...
Disturbance halts Wiz Khalifa concert in Indiana, 3 injured
Cellphone video shows concertgoers evacuating following a reported disturbance at a Wiz Khalifa...
RAW: Concertgoers evacuate following disturbance at Wiz Khalifa concert