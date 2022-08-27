Healthcare Pros
City of Richmond working to help feed families amid rising inflation

Food giveaway
Food giveaway(WWBT)
By Emily Yinger
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -As inflation soars, families are turning to food banks and food giveaways to make ends meet. The Richmond City Justice Center offers a food giveaway every month. They’re saying the giveaway is especially needed right now.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that consumer prices are up 9.1 percent over the past year. It’s the largest price increase in 40 years which is making it harder for people to afford basic necessities like groceries.

A line of cars stretched down the street of the Justice Center on Saturday. Some people were lined up 4 hours early. People were willing to do whatever it took to save some money on groceries.

“We’ve had people come as far as Northern Virginia to come and get food,” said City of Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving.

The event gave people the chance to take home essential food items free of cost.

“There’s usually a great selection of dry goods and foods like mashed potatoes or rice, oatmeal things like that usually also a good selection of fresh produce, fruits and vegetables for folks,” said Fran Bolin who serves as the Executive Director of Assisting Families with Inmates.

The Sheriff’s Office said they ran out of food twice during the 2 hour event and had to get Feed More to bring in extra supply. Volunteers handing out food at the Justice Center said they continue to see more and more people show up to the food giveaways each month. The need is so great that organizers are looking to add another giveaway event.

“It’s just a matter of being able to collect the food we’ve probably taken all the food from the market today to make sure that we can support the individuals that are here today,” Irving explained.

The Sheriff’s Office said that if you find yourself in need of food during the week you can reach out to them for assistance.

