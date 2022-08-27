Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield Police investigate after shots fired at church after funeral service

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are currently investigating a shooting at a church while police were conducting a funeral escort.

At around 12:21 p.m. on Aug. 27, off-duty police officers were waiting in the New Life Outreach International Church parking lot on Turner Road to escort those leaving a funeral at the church.

Officers overheard several gunshots from inside the building and immediately cleared out the building. According to police, this appears to be an isolated incident, and no one attending the funeral service appeared to be injured.

One of the church’s pastors spoke with NBC12 and told us the people at the funeral rented out the space and were not part of the congregation.

Anyone with information can call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

