62nd Annual Armenian Food Festival comes back to Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 62nd annual Armenian Food Festival, coined as “Richmond’s oldest and longest-running food festival,” is returning to the River City!

The Armenian cuisines include shish kabobs, cheese beoreg, Armenian meat pies, stuffed grape leaves and an original Hye Burger lovingly prepared by St. James Armenian Church members.

Wash down the excellent food with some great Armenian beer and wine, as well as traditional music and dancing.

The festival is Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the corner of Pepper and Patterson avenues (834 Pepper Ave.)

