Washington Commanders players visit Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several Washington Commanders players visited Richmond on Friday for two events.

The first event was a rally at River City Roll. Fans were able to meet players - including Carson Wentz and Jonathan Allen - and head coach Ron Rivera.

After the rally, the Commanders hosted a girls flag football practice and scrimmage at Armstrong High School.

The teams had about 40 high school and middle school girls split into two teams.

That event was part of the Nike Kickoff Classic, which helped kick off the high school football season.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.