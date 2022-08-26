Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Washington Commanders players visit Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several Washington Commanders players visited Richmond on Friday for two events.

The first event was a rally at River City Roll. Fans were able to meet players - including Carson Wentz and Jonathan Allen - and head coach Ron Rivera.

After the rally, the Commanders hosted a girls flag football practice and scrimmage at Armstrong High School.

The teams had about 40 high school and middle school girls split into two teams.

That event was part of the Nike Kickoff Classic, which helped kick off the high school football season.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Groome was once a long-time customer of the Short Pump Wegman’s and says she simply...
Woman works to clear record after being acquitted of stealing from Wegman’s self-checkout
The sheriff’s office says it received an anonymous tip that upper-classmen on the football team...
Mechanicsville High School suspends football program amid hazing allegations
Earl Harris Burnette was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Mechanicsville man faces multiple child porn charges
Virginia Employment Commission gives update on unemployment and Lost Wages Assistance
VEC recovers nearly $83.5 million in overpaid pandemic benefits
Lake Adventures is planning to construct a mixed-use development at the intersection of Genito...
Tax break approved for ‘The Lake’ project in Chesterfield

Latest News

The J.R. Tucker High School football team is set to play their first home game in their new...
‘Quite a journey’: After three years, J.R. Tucker football team will play first home game in new stadium
Washington Commanders players visit Richmond
JR Tucker football field
J.R. Tucker football team will play first home game in new stadium
A spokesperson with the school says they are still unsure what the investigation will reveal...
Residents react to suspended Mechanicsville high football season