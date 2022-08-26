Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with information about monkeypox throughout the commonwealth.

The data includes cases by region as well as a breakdown of cases by age, race/ethnicity, and by gender.

As of Aug. 26, 2022, VDH is reporting 302 cases of monkeypox, with 30 of those in the Central Region (which includes the Richmond area). There are 11 hospitalizations reported and 0 deaths.

According to VDH:

Monkeypox is a rare contagious rash illness caused by the monkeypox virus. The virus is in the same family of viruses as the virus that causes smallpox. Monkeypox causes milder illness than smallpox, but some symptoms can be severe. The monkeypox virus can spread from animals to people and from person to person.

Virginia is receiving monkeypox vaccines:

  • Click/tap here for information about vaccines in the Richmond Henrico Health Districts.
  • Click/tap here for information about vaccines in the Chickahominy Health District.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Amber Groome was once a long-time customer of the Short Pump Wegman’s and says she simply...
Woman works to clear record after being acquitted of stealing from Wegman’s self-checkout
The sheriff’s office says it received an anonymous tip that upper-classmen on the football team...
Mechanicsville High School suspends football program amid hazing allegations
Earl Harris Burnette was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Mechanicsville man faces multiple child porn charges
Lake Adventures is planning to construct a mixed-use development at the intersection of Genito...
Tax break approved for ‘The Lake’ project in Chesterfield
Virginia Employment Commission gives update on unemployment and Lost Wages Assistance
VEC recovers nearly $83.5 million in overpaid pandemic benefits

Latest News

With the co-response team, Richmond behavioral specialists will join the Richmond Police...
Marcus Alert: Richmond launches co-response team to address mental health emergencies
Youngkin speaks about monkeypox vaccine access
VDH expands eligibility for Monkeypox vaccination
JYNNEOS is a two-dose vaccine, and VDH is managing the supply to ensure second doses are...
VDH expands eligibility for Monkeypox vaccination
The nationwide study is in its third trial phase. Doctors all over the country are looking for...
Study launched to determine efficacy of mRNA flu vaccine