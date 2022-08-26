Principal admits ‘critical oversight’ in apology to families over hazing investigation into football team

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The principal of Mechanicsville High School, which has been involved in a hazing investigation, is apologizing to parents.

In a message addressed to parents Thursday, Principal Charles Stevens apologized to families for not directly communicating with them sooner.

The entire Mechanicsville High football program is suspended while the school system and sheriff’s office investigate allegations of hazing among players.

Stevens points out their initial focus was conducting a thorough investigation.

“While our initial focus was on conducting a swift and thorough investigation, the volume of interviews was significant and we overlooked this important responsibility,” he said in the message to parents. “Understandably, this critical oversight has upset many of you. Moving forward, I will communicate as much information as I am able in a timely manner and to the greatest extent possible.”

The message comes about a week after the high school says it first reached out to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office about the allegations.

“I want to assure you that our goal is to get our student-athletes back on the field as quickly as possible. However, this cannot occur until the investigation is complete, and we simply cannot rush such an important process,” he said.

Parents initially reached out to NBC12 investigators Tuesday about an alleged assault among the football team’s upperclassmen and younger players and were upset that they first heard about the incident from their kids, not the school.

“While I understand that you are anxious for answers and a resolution, please understand that I am still very limited in what I can share given the ongoing investigations - both by the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and our own,” Stevens said. “Although I do not yet know what the investigations will reveal – and the outcome will inform what next steps may be necessary – I understand that this entire situation is upsetting for many reasons.”

The high school already forfeit its season opener game against Deep Run High School on Thursday.

NBC12 has reached out to the school division on the status of their upcoming games and is awaiting a response from a spokesperson.

NBC12 has also reached out to the school division about whether Football Coach Shane Reynolds has completed his coaching mandate.

According to the Virginia High School League, high school coaches must take part in a Coaching Education Mandate, which must be completed within two years of a coach’s hiring. Reynolds was hired at the beginning of the year.

The seven-part course includes completing the child abuse training course offered by the Virginia Department of Education.

