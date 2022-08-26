Numerous National Dog Day events planned in Chesterfield

Healthcare Pros
Representatives from Chesterfield County will be out and about at six locations with free swag on Aug. 26.(WILX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As the dog days of summer near an end, Chesterfield County has big plans for National Dog Day on Friday.

Representatives from the county will be out and about at six locations with free swag for your furry family members, as well as opportunities to get professional photos of your pup.

You can visit the following locations during the day:

  • Goyne Park (5300 Ecoff Ave.) - 8:30-9:30 a.m.
  • Midlothian Mines Amphitheater (13301 N. Woolridge Road) - 8:30-9:30 a.m. (Pack Walk)
  • Rockwood Park (3401 Courthouse Road) - 8:30-10 a.m. (Free dog photos with registration)
  • Harry Daniel Park – Playground/Shelter 3 (6600 Whitepine Road) - 5-6:30 p.m. (Free dog photos with registration)
  • Clover Hill Dog Park (13900 Hull Street Road) - 6-7 p.m.
  • Fest Biergarten (7044 Woodlake Commons Loop) - 6-7 p.m. (Live Music and Pet Supply Drive benefiting Chesterfield Animal Services)

Visit experiencechesterfield.com/woof for more details on the sites and activities.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

