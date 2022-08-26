News to Know for Aug. 26: Mechanicsville High School; Perdue tenders; Teacher vacancies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s National Dog Day! Give your fur baby some cuddles while taking a look at our top headlines for this Friday:

Teacher Vacancies Across Central VA

It’s the last weekend of summer for thousands of kids across Central Virginia.

That includes Henrico, where the division is still facing nearly 200 teacher vacancies.

Just two weeks ago, the division had 211 openings - it’s hired 36 teachers since then, bringing the number down to 175 with classes starting in three days.

Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell says they’re tapping into multiple resources to make sure all classrooms are covered. That includes using coaches, central office staff, and board substitutes.

Football Season on Hold Pending Hazing Investigation

The Mechanicsville High School mustangs are beginning their football season with a forfeit.

Mechanicsville High School’s football team was supposed to play their season opener last night, but they had to forfeit after a tip to the sheriff’s office about upperclassmen allegedly assaulting other players.

The school division has suspended all JV and Varsity games because of those allegations.

A school spokesperson says they are fully cooperating with the investigation.

Many parents are hopeful this will lead to changes to safety protocols - and others hope there will still be a season left to salvage.

Mechanicsville was supposed to play Deep Run last night.

Deep Run can choose to accept the forfeit and take an automatic win or reschedule the game.

Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Deadly Shooting

Family members say Jimmy Merhout got into an argument with Willie Noise about the way Merhout was driving in June of 2021.

Police told them to separate but were later called to University Boulevard for a shooting.

Noise was killed by that gunfire. Merhout was also shot several times but survived.

Check Your Freezers!

The USDA is issuing a public health alert for Perdue’s ready-to-eat chicken breast tenders labeled “gluten-free.”

The agency says the product may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.

The 42-ounce plastic bags were produced on July 12 with a “best if used by date” of July 12, 2023.

They were shipped to BJ’s Wholesale Clubs nationwide.

Officials say you should throw the tenders away or return them to the store.

Get Ready Commanders Fans!

The Washington Commanders will be holding a rally at River City Roll from 1 to 5 this afternoon.

There will be bowling, meet and greets, and plenty of fanfare!

Those meet and greets only last until 3:30.

Some of the players expected to be in attendance - Carson Wentz, Jonathan Allen, Terry McLaurin, and Logan Thomas.. along with head coach Ron Rivera.

How’s The Weather?

Isolated storms are possible today and tomorrow, but most neighborhoods will stay dry through the weekend.

Today will be a partly sunny day with highs near 90.

