Mechanicsville man faces multiple child porn charges

Experts urge parents to watch for warning signs that a child has been a victim of sexual abuse
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A Mechanicsville man was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple sex offenses.

The Hanover Sheriff’s Office says Earl Harris Burnette, 61, faces charges of:

  • Forcible sodomy
  • Aggravated sexual battery (two counts)
  • Possession of child pornography (three counts)
  • Production of child pornography (four counts)

He was transported to Pamunkey Regional Jail and held without bond.

The Hanover Sheriff’s Office expects more victims will come forward. Experts say there are some warning signs that can show a child has been a victim of sexual abuse.

Advocates report that providing a support system is the first step to helping those who you think might be victims of sexual abuse.

“The child needs to be believed and the child needs loving support from parents and the people around them,” said crime victim advocate Polly Franks.

ChildSavers, a non-profit dedicated to helping child abuse victims, said there are behaviors and physical characteristics in children that parents should look out for.

“It’s a lot easier with our younger kids - they may show really clear signs of distress when it comes to dressing and undressing. When it comes to bath time, using a bathroom they may show sexually reactive behaviors where they’re trying to act out the things that they experienced,” explained Bob Nickles, who serves as the Program Manager for ChildSavers.

In older kids, parents should look for barriers to communication and signs of teens carrying a feeling of having the weight of the world on their shoulders.

If parents or guardians think their child is a victim of sexual abuse it’s recommended that they first speak to the child to see if they can get a better understanding of the situation.

“You want to just notify who are the primary (people) in this child’s life, it may be their teacher (or) coaches, but you also want to probably notify a medical professional,” Nickles stated.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.

