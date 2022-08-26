Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man sentenced to life in prison for Petersburg murder

Jimmy Merhout was found with multiple gunshot wounds in June 2021 after an altercation that...
Jimmy Merhout was found with multiple gunshot wounds in June 2021 after an altercation that left Willie Noise dead.(Petersburg Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced to life in prison, plus 25 years, for a June 2021 murder in Petersburg, according to court records.

Willie Noise was found dead after a shooting in the 500 block of University Boulevard. Jimmy Merhout was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Noise’s family, the men were arguing over Merhout driving recklessly on a gravel road and Noise asking him to stop. The confrontation sparked an argument. At that time, Petersburg police officers ordered the men to part ways.

Willie Noise
Willie Noise(Family)

Later that day, Petersburg police officers were called for a reported shooting and discovered both men with gunshot wounds.

Noise’s family raised concerns that the police could have done more to prevent his death because they were called earlier in the day.

The Petersburg Police Department conducted an internal investigation and found that the officers did nothing wrong.

