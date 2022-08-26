Healthcare Pros
Man killed in shootout with police in Montgomery County

File - Police lights
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a shooting with Police in Montgomery County early Friday morning, according to the Blacksburg Police Department.

Police say they responded at 2:00 a.m. to a call on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg.

At the scene, a man started shooting at the officers and deputies, leading to a shootout with police, according to the department. The department says first aid was immediately administered by the officers and deputies and Blacksburg Rescue responded. Police say the man is dead and no responding officers or deputies were injured.

The Blacksburg Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office say they are following their protocols for officer-involved shootings. Virginia State Police are conducting an investigation of this shooting.

