Henrico schools to have every classroom staffed for first day of school

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Despite still having 175 teacher vacancies Henrico County Public Schools, Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell, said every classroom will be staffed when students return back to class on Monday.

“First and foremost I want to let you know that every class in this school district will be covered on the beginning of the first day of school,” Cashwell said during Thursday night’s school board work session.

Cashwell said within the last two weeks the division has been able to improve its teacher shortage.

The numbers are now down from 211 to 175 teacher vacancies.

Cashwell said some of those jobs will be temporarily covered by coaches and central office staff while 75 of those positions will be covered by board subs.

“Board subs who have their teaching licenses or credentials in related areas who are there to serve in a longer term until a full-time staff member is hired,” Cashwell said.

The superintendent said around 80 of those jobs are positions just recently created and in a way skew the hiring picture.

She said with the thousands of teachers in the division, Henrico is 95% staffed when it comes to teachers.

That’s a milestone many on the board praised Thursday night.

“It is going to take a little while longer to get to where we want to be, but the message is clear, that we’re moving forward and that is what is so important,” Alicia Atkins, who represents the Varina District, said.

Other than teachers, the division is still looking to hire bus drivers.

With more than 1,600 routes this school year the school division said there are only two buses that will arrive after the school bell rings.

While the number of late buses is small, board members would like to see that number eliminated.

“As Mr. Pritchard stated, wanting to be transparent, that they are arriving after the school day (starts), the schools are prepared and understand that where there are affected routes, so that they can serve students accordingly,” Cashwell said. “But we feel confident we’ll be able to reduce that number to zero once we get into the rhythm of the year.”

The division asks everyone who plans to ride the bus all year long to ride it on Monday rather than having parents take the students to school to help with improving bus routes.

If you’re looking to drive for Henrico County Public Schools, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.